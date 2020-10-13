Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.38

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.38 and last traded at $95.15, with a volume of 4791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Get Catalent alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,448 shares of company stock valued at $20,026,826 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $44,158,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,439,000 after buying an additional 653,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1,097.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after buying an additional 614,980 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Catalent by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,361,000 after buying an additional 571,605 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Catalent by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,507,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,246,000 after purchasing an additional 566,273 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.