Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4,035.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.16.

CAT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $163.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

