Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.98 Million

Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post $288.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $298.94 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $294.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $296.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.38 million.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.93.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

