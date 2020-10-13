CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) vs. Edgewell Personal Care (OTCMKTS:EPC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and CCA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care 4.39% 12.13% 4.82% CCA Industries -1.89% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Edgewell Personal Care and CCA Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care 1 5 3 1 2.40 CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus price target of $38.63, indicating a potential upside of 27.14%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than CCA Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and CCA Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care $2.14 billion 0.77 -$372.20 million $3.48 8.73 CCA Industries $17.14 million 0.89 $560,000.00 N/A N/A

CCA Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edgewell Personal Care.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats CCA Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

