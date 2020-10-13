Ccore (CCO) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a market capitalization of $4,070.90 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00266659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00097817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.01479385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00154811 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

