Celer Network Price Tops $0.0049 (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Celer Network has a market cap of $19.27 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, TOKOK, Gate.io and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,958,614,878 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network's official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Binance.

