Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $44.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $69,043.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $225,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $321,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

