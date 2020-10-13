Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $245.94

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $245.94 and last traded at $245.94, with a volume of 69 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.06.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,458,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,598,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

