Charter Communications Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Equities research analysts at Macquarie raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Macquarie analyst A. Yong now anticipates that the company will earn $3.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. Macquarie also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $651.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $617.51 and its 200 day moving average is $548.52. The company has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,023 shares of company stock worth $61,648,153. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

