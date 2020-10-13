Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1,457.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $613.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.67.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $650.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $663.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,023 shares of company stock worth $61,648,153. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.