Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.29). Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 230.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHEF. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $595.32 million, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.97. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.