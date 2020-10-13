Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.19.

Get Chromadex alerts:

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $4.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. Chromadex has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $303.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Research analysts forecast that Chromadex will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Chromadex by 123.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chromadex by 92.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chromadex during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the second quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.