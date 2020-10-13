Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $152.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.19.

CB opened at $123.45 on Monday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Chubb’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Chubb by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 70.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $11,285,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

