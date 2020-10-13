Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley Securities

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target decreased by B. Riley Securities from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. B. Riley Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CNK opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $37.83.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 455,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 81,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cinemark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

