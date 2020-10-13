Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,500 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

