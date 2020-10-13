Citigroup (NYSE:C) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,451,865. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

