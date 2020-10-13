Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 104.64 ($1.37) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.88.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87). Also, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 9,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

