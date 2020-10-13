Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Gap Up to $1.04

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $1.23. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 16,411 shares.

CTXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

