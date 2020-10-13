Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Lowered by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.77.

Shares of CTXS opened at $145.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.56. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $92,483.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,072,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,725. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

