City Holding Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the bank on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

City has increased its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect City to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. City has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $981.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHCO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

