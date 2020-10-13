Civista Bancshares Inc Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) declared a dividend on Monday, October 12th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Monday, November 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.

Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 90.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of CIVB opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIVB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

