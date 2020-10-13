ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) to report $2.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 million and the highest is $2.50 million. ClearPoint Neuro reported sales of $2.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full year sales of $11.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $11.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.18 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $16.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ClearPoint Neuro.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.27% and a negative return on equity of 176.52%.

Shares of CLPT opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.64. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.75.

ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

