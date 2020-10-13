Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

