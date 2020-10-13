Clough Global Equity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1104 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of GLQ stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 25,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

