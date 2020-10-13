Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.

Shares of GLO stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 69,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $661,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,900 shares in the company, valued at $660,751. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

