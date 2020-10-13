Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of GLO stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 69,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $661,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,900 shares in the company, valued at $660,751. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

