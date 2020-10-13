Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lowered by Bonness Enterprises Inc.

Bonness Enterprises Inc. cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.9% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. 158,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,577,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

