Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.27

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.27 and last traded at $74.54, with a volume of 20743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.76.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,314 shares of company stock worth $4,591,790. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.