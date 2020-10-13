CoinPoker (CHP) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Allcoin and HitBTC. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.05 million and $2,568.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00269920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00097770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.01495693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00155276 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,638,612 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Allcoin and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

