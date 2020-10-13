Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.45.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,189. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.