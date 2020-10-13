Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Shares Gap Up to $0.54

Shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.86. Color Star Technology shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 517,125 shares trading hands.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Sunway Kids International Education Group Ltd, engages in the education service business. It provides education and health services to day-care and preschools in China. The company also offers a structured system for early childhood education, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies, intellectual campus administration software as a service system (SAAS System), and online education courses for kids and parents.

