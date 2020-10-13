Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COLM. DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $93.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $52,517,140.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,811,948.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $2,008,730.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,569,150.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,317,551 shares of company stock valued at $104,339,018. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,105,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,129,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,557,000 after buying an additional 90,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,750,000. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

