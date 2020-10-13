Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to post $326.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.30 million and the lowest is $322.60 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $336.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,160,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.