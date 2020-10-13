Comparing American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) & Acushnet (OTCMKTS:GOLF)

American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Acushnet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Acushnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Rare Earths and Materials and Acushnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Acushnet $1.68 billion 1.55 $121.07 million $1.60 21.98

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Volatility and Risk

American Rare Earths and Materials has a beta of 19.14, indicating that its stock price is 1,814% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acushnet has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Rare Earths and Materials and Acushnet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Acushnet 2 6 1 0 1.89

Acushnet has a consensus target price of $28.43, suggesting a potential downside of 19.16%. Given Acushnet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acushnet is more favorable than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Profitability

This table compares American Rare Earths and Materials and Acushnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A Acushnet 3.94% 7.91% 4.02%

Summary

Acushnet beats American Rare Earths and Materials on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Rare Earths and Materials Company Profile

American Rare Earths and Materials Corp., formerly known as Element 21 Golf Company, is engaged in commercializing Rare Earth metals and extracting these metals. The Company is developing opportunities to distribute Rare Earths like Scandium, Neodymium, Europium and Lithium that may help industries launch products improved through the use of these Rare Earth metals such as hybrid cars, flat screen televisions, LED light bulbs and wind turbines. In addition, Rare Earths metals and materials may have applications in large market categories such as transportation, shipbuilding, power transmission, automotive, aerospace and others. The Company’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada and has offices and operations in the USA, Canada, Russia, and Asia.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment offers golf balls, such as Pro V1, Pro V1x, AVX, Tour Soft, Velocity, DT TruSoft, and Pinnacle golf balls, as well as provides custom imprinted golf balls with corporate logos, tournament logos, country club or resort logos, and personalization on Titleist and Pinnacle golf balls. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist Golf Gear segment designs and develops golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel gears, head covers, and other golf gears, as well as offers customization and personalization of products in Titleist golf gear. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment provides shoes, such as traditional, spikeless, athletic, and casual shoes; gloves that include leather construction, synthetic, leather/synthetic combination, and specialty gloves; and outerwear and apparels, such as performance outerwear, performance golf apparels, and golf leisure women apparels. It sells its products through golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other qualified retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

