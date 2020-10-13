Comparing Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) & Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping 6.64% 5.12% 2.19% Atlas 19.97% 8.84% 3.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Atlas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $230.04 million 0.47 -$22.86 million ($0.28) -11.68 Atlas $1.13 billion 1.77 $439.10 million $0.78 11.90

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Ardmore Shipping. Ardmore Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ardmore Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Ardmore Shipping pays out -17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Atlas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ardmore Shipping and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 1 1 1 0 2.00 Atlas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $6.95, indicating a potential upside of 112.54%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Atlas.

Summary

Atlas beats Ardmore Shipping on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

