Comparing CAE (NYSE:CAE) & Flux Power (NYSE:FLUX)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -85.12% N/A -124.44% CAE 4.34% 11.03% 3.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Flux Power and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 CAE 0 5 5 0 2.50

Flux Power presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.97%. CAE has a consensus target price of $27.57, suggesting a potential upside of 71.89%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CAE is more favorable than Flux Power.

Volatility & Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and CAE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 7.00 -$12.41 million N/A N/A CAE $2.70 billion 1.58 $234.11 million $1.00 16.04

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CAE beats Flux Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. In addition, it develops a suite of complementary technologies and products for its BMS products. The company sells its products directly to small companies and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, battery distributors, and end-user. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. Its Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. It trains approximately 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including approximately 135,000 pilots and various healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

