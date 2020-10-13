Comparing Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) & Harbor Custom Development (NYSE:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Century Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harbor Custom Development and Century Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Communities 0 1 2 0 2.67

Century Communities has a consensus target price of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Century Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Communities is more favorable than Harbor Custom Development.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and Century Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A Century Communities 5.25% 13.57% 5.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and Century Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Century Communities $2.54 billion 0.61 $112.99 million $4.05 11.38

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Summary

Century Communities beats Harbor Custom Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

