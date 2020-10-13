Comparing Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) & Biocorrx (NYSE:BICX)

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) and Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hanger and Biocorrx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanger $1.10 billion 0.60 $27.52 million $0.90 19.06 Biocorrx $240,000.00 41.09 -$6.04 million N/A N/A

Hanger has higher revenue and earnings than Biocorrx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hanger and Biocorrx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanger 0 0 0 0 N/A Biocorrx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Hanger shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Hanger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Biocorrx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hanger has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocorrx has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hanger and Biocorrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanger 3.79% 80,707.43% 3.42% Biocorrx -2,233.21% N/A -98.86%

Summary

Hanger beats Biocorrx on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc. provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and provides payor network contracting services to other O&P providers. The Products & Services segment procures and distributes O&P parts, componentry, and devices to independent O&P providers; and develops specialized rehabilitation technologies and provides evidence-based clinical programs for post-acute rehabilitation to patients at approximately 4,000 skilled nursing and post-acute providers. This segment also manufactures and sells therapeutic footwear for diabetic patients in the podiatric market. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 701 patient care clinics, and 111 satellite locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Hanger Orthopedic Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hanger, Inc. in June 2012. Hanger, Inc. was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Biocorrx Company Profile

BioCorRx, Inc. engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. It also engages in the research and development of sustained release naltrexone products for the treatment of addiction and other possible disorders. The company was founded by Neil Terrence Muller and George O’Neill on January 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

