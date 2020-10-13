Comparing Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) & Arch Coal (OTCMKTS:ARCH)

Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) and Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Mongolia Energy alerts:

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Arch Coal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mongolia Energy $99.03 million 0.07 -$5.66 million N/A N/A Arch Coal $2.29 billion 0.26 $233.80 million $11.13 3.53

Arch Coal has higher revenue and earnings than Mongolia Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mongolia Energy and Arch Coal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mongolia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Coal 1 2 2 0 2.20

Arch Coal has a consensus price target of $59.40, indicating a potential upside of 51.07%. Given Arch Coal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Coal is more favorable than Mongolia Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Arch Coal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mongolia Energy N/A N/A N/A Arch Coal 1.25% -1.33% -0.44%

Summary

Arch Coal beats Mongolia Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mongolia Energy

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia. It holds approximately 13,981 hectares of exploration and mining concession areas for coal and ferrous resources in Western Mongolia at Khovd, Gobi Altay, Olon Bulag, and Bayan-Ulgii. The company is also involved in the provision of management services, and secretarial and nominee services, as well as mining and exploration advisory service; trading of coal; and operation of coal washing plants. Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, steel producers, and other industrial facilities in the United States, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, and Africa. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.