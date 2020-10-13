Comparing Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Leaf Group has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Leaf Group and Shutterstock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Shutterstock 0 1 4 0 2.80

Shutterstock has a consensus price target of $57.60, indicating a potential downside of 2.93%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Leaf Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leaf Group and Shutterstock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group $154.96 million 1.24 -$26.84 million N/A N/A Shutterstock $650.52 million 3.26 $20.11 million $0.74 80.19

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Leaf Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Leaf Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leaf Group and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group -11.64% -43.65% -21.92% Shutterstock 5.05% 10.85% 5.74%

Summary

Shutterstock beats Leaf Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. It also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for an audience of motivated and experience-seekers. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. The company sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Select, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Editorial, and Shutterstock Music and PremiumBeat names, as well as Superior search, Application programming interface, and Editor and Editor Pro tools to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves marketing professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses through online platform. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.