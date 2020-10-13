Comparing SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and SVB Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 2.03 $59.20 million $3.10 9.07 SVB Financial Group $3.53 billion 4.05 $1.14 billion $21.73 12.71

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bryn Mawr Bank. Bryn Mawr Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bryn Mawr Bank and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bryn Mawr Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25 SVB Financial Group 1 2 13 0 2.75

Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.31%. SVB Financial Group has a consensus price target of $237.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.22%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank 13.56% 6.14% 0.73% SVB Financial Group 25.26% 13.61% 1.19%

Volatility and Risk

Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Bryn Mawr Bank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, and commercial and industrial consumer loans and leases; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, 6 wealth management offices, and 2 insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; vineyard development loans; and equity valuation services, as well as invests in debt funds. The SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partner investors. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, and private equity investment services. It operates through 27 offices in the United States; and offices in Hong Kong; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Frankfurt, Germany; Bengaluru, India; Herzliya Pituach, Israel; and London, England. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

