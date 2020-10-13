Comparing Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) & Southern Michigan Bancorp (NASDAQ:SOMC)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Southern Michigan Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $1.79 billion 1.57 $355.70 million $6.03 8.11 Southern Michigan Bancorp $40.21 million 1.72 $8.62 million N/A N/A

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wintrust Financial and Southern Michigan Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 3 6 0 2.67 Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus price target of $51.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.51%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Dividends

Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Southern Michigan Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Wintrust Financial pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Southern Michigan Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 14.33% 7.63% 0.70% Southern Michigan Bancorp 19.15% 9.15% 0.92%

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Southern Michigan Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 187 banking facilities and 230 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides home mortgages, equity loans, and personal loans; business loans, such as lines of credit, term loans, commercial real estate loans, agriculture loans, letters of credit, small business administration loans, and capital access loans; industrial, construction, real estate, and inventory loans; and consumer lending products comprising direct and indirect loans to purchasers of residential real property and consumer goods. In addition, it offers trust and investment services that include investment management, trustee, individual retirement account rollovers and retirement plan, institutional and personal custody, estate settlement, wealth management, estate and wealth transfer planning assistance, charitable gift planning assistance, and cash management custody services; and safe deposit box and automated teller machine services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, health savings account, business succession planning, life insurance, and remote deposit capture services, as well as payroll, prepaid, gift, and credit cards. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices located in Battle Creek, Camden, Centreville, Coldwater, Constantine, Hillsdale, Marshall, Mendon, Portage, Tekonsha, Three Rivers, and Union City, Michigan. The company was founded in 1871 and is based in Coldwater, Michigan.

