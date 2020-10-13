Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.76. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $333.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.17 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo bought 21,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $359,255.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,708,402.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 4,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $101,881.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 52,631 shares of company stock valued at $935,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CODI shares. ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

