COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMPS. Cowen assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

