ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives $2.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFMS shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConforMIS by 869.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 434,706 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 5,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConforMIS by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.80. ConforMIS has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConforMIS will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

