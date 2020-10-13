Contentos Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Contentos has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Contentos token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $575,530.00 worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 67.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.67 or 0.04787630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00053478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00032008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,105,482,866 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.