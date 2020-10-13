Contrasting Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) and Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD)

Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) and Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Ascena Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.1% of Almost Never Films shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Almost Never Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascena Retail Group -23.35% -39.78% -22.84% Almost Never Films N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ascena Retail Group and Almost Never Films, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascena Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Almost Never Films 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ascena Retail Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almost Never Films has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Almost Never Films’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascena Retail Group $5.49 billion 0.00 -$661.40 million N/A N/A Almost Never Films $2.53 million 0.11 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Almost Never Films has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascena Retail Group.

Summary

Almost Never Films beats Ascena Retail Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, Kids Fashion, and Value Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories. The company also offers casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, and active wear, as well as special occasion and classic apparel. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. The company also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, catherines.com, and shopjustice.com. As of February 19, 2020, it operated approximately 2,800 stores. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey. On July 23, 2020, Ascena Retail Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Almost Never Films Company Profile

Almost Never Films Inc. operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

