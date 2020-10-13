Contrasting Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) & IKONICS (NYSE:IKNX)

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) and IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Ballantyne Strong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of IKONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Ballantyne Strong shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of IKONICS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ballantyne Strong and IKONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballantyne Strong -12.43% -27.58% -11.72% IKONICS -12.02% -12.84% -9.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ballantyne Strong and IKONICS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballantyne Strong 0 0 0 0 N/A IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ballantyne Strong and IKONICS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballantyne Strong $62.55 million 0.37 -$10.10 million N/A N/A IKONICS $17.62 million 0.39 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

IKONICS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ballantyne Strong.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events. It also provides digital projection equipment installations and after-sale maintenance and network support services to the entertainment industry. In addition, this segment distributes projectors, servers, audio systems, and other third-party products, including library management systems, lenses, and lamps. The company sells screen systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators; and provides technical services directly to theater owners and other entertainment-related markets, and through dealers or value added reseller networks. The Convergent segment delivers digital signage solutions and related services primarily to retail, banking, healthcare, and Digital-Out-Of-Home advertising network operators. Its Digital Signage as a Service platform provides an end-to-end solution, including hardware, software, content development and distribution, network monitoring, support, and field maintenance services. The Strong Outdoor segment provides outdoor advertising and marketing to advertising agencies and corporate accounts, primarily in New York City. It offers out-of-home advertising services on taxicabs; and sells advertising to corporate media buyers and advertising agencies for display on vinyl printed signs. Ballantyne Strong, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors. It also provides sound deadening and weight reduction technology to the aerospace and electronics industries; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and digital texturing technology for putting patterns and textures into steel molds for the plastic injection molding and prototyping. IKONICS Corporation markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the internet. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.