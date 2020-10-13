Contrasting CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Life Storage and CoreSite Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 4 6 0 2.60 CoreSite Realty 2 4 3 0 2.11

Life Storage presently has a consensus target price of $110.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.22%. CoreSite Realty has a consensus target price of $120.88, suggesting a potential downside of 6.41%. Given Life Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Life Storage is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Dividends

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Life Storage pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CoreSite Realty pays out 95.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Life Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CoreSite Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Life Storage and CoreSite Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $574.74 million 9.30 $258.70 million $5.62 20.26 CoreSite Realty $572.73 million 9.59 $75.84 million $5.10 25.33

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than CoreSite Realty. Life Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Life Storage has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and CoreSite Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 43.67% 12.00% 6.01% CoreSite Realty 12.77% 39.91% 3.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Life Storage beats CoreSite Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options Â all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

