Contrasting Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) and Park Hotels & Resorts (OTCMKTS:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Earthworks Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.84 billion 0.90 $306.00 million $2.88 3.77 Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Park Hotels & Resorts and Earthworks Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 3 8 4 0 2.07 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Earthworks Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Earthworks Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts -38.58% -13.76% -7.24% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts beats Earthworks Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

About Earthworks Entertainment

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

